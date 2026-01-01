Tiger Woods' Former Mistress Rachel Uchitel Is Married

Rachel Uchitel, known for her headline making past with Tiger Woods, is now a married woman ... TMZ has confirmed.

Wedding guests tell TMZ ... the "Miss Understood with Rachel Uchitel" podcast host wed her fiancé, businessman Dan Donovan in a backyard ceremony at their home in Palm Beach Wednesday night.

PEOPLE reports guests included Real Housewives alums Jill Zarin and Kelly Dodd, Bam Margera and Heather McDonald.

As we reported ... the festivities kicked off earlier in the week. On Monday, Uchitel and Donovan hosted welcome drinks at the Breakers Hotel in Palm Beach. A rehearsal dinner followed on Tuesday.

While Rachel and Dan matched on the dating app Bumble years ago, they didn't meet face to face until 2024. 8 months after their first in person date, the two were engaged.

The couple's March engagement announcement came just days after Tiger Woods confirmed his new relationship with Donald Trump Jr's ex-wife, Vanessa Trump.