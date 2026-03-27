Donald Trump Claims Tiger Woods Won't Play In 2026 Masters

Donald Trump might've gotten the scoop golf reporters would've done anything to have ... the President of the United States says Tiger Woods will NOT play in the 2026 Masters Tournament -- days after Woods left the door open on a potential return.

45/47 was speaking on "The Five" on Thursday when he was asked for his prediction on who would be the last one standing at Augusta National next month ... when he broke the news.

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"I love Tiger, but he won't be there," Trump said. "He'll be there, but he won't be playing in it."

Pretty big news! While it's unclear who his source is ... it's fair to say he's well-connected to the situation. Tiger and DJT are friends ... and Woods is dating Vanessa Trump, the ex-wife of his son, Donald Trump Jr.

Despite the two separating, Vanessa remains a big part of Trump's circle, having appeared at numerous events alongside her former father-in-law.

More recently ... we spotted her cheering on Woods in his return to competition -- swinging by the TGL Finals earlier this week with her daughter Kai, POTUS' granddaughter.

While Trump's sources might be well-placed, we haven't heard from the man himself on the final decision for this year's tournament.

Speaking with the press after losing to the Los Angeles Golf Club, he again made it clear that while he's trying, his body doesn't recover as it used to.

"I keep trying. I want to play. I love the tournament,” he said. “It’s meant a lot to me and my family.”