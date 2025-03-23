Tiger Woods Confirms Vanessa Trump Romance, Posts PDA Photo

Tiger Woods has just confirmed his relationship with Vanessa Trump ... posting a couple pics to his X account -- including one where the two are cuddled up.

The golf legend announced the exciting news mere minutes ago with a couple photos including one where he and Vanessa standing next to each other and smiling big.

Another shows them lying down ... Vanessa's arms wrapped around Tiger's chest while they relax in the shade.

In an accompanying message, Tiger writes, "Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy to all those close to our hearts."

We already knew these two are dating -- remember, a source with direct knowledge confirmed to the two of us that these two lovebirds were seeing each other romantically -- but, this post serves as the first official confirmation by the happy couple.

The Daily Mail broke the story ... saying the two began dating back around Thanksgiving, but they'd kept things low-key to start out.

Vanessa and Tiger are both familiar with dating -- and breaking up -- in the public eye. Vanessa was married to Donald Trump Jr. from 2005 to 2018. Tiger was married to Swedish model Elin Nordegren from 2004 until 2010.