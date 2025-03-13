Tiger Woods Dating Vanessa Trump!!!

Tiger Woods has a new love interest ... Vanessa Trump!

A source with direct knowledge confirmed to TMZ Sports on Thursday the golfing legend recently got into a romantic relationship with Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife.

The Daily Mail -- which first reported the news -- stated the two got together sometime around Thanksgiving ... but have kept things low-key, opting for more casual nights at Tiger's Jupiter, Fla. pad as opposed to grandiose nights out.

Vanessa and Don Jr. divorced back in 2018. Tiger, meanwhile, split from his most recent public relationship with Erica Herman a few years ago.

The pairing, of course, makes a lot of sense -- the duo is used to the public eye ... and they each have young offspring who are golfing phenoms.

Charlie Woods, Tiger's 16-year-old son, and Kai Trump, Vanessa's 17-year-old daughter, both have displayed promising futures on the links. They attend The Benjamin School together in Florida, too.

Woods also is no stranger to the shadow that Trumps cast -- he's been a good friend of Donald Trump's for years ... and even golfed with the president in days after the passing of his mom last month.