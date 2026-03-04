Vanessa Trump Supports Tiger Woods At TGL Event, Kelce Bros In Crowd

Tiger Woods had some special guests at his TGL event on Tuesday -- not only were Travis and Jason Kelce soaking in all the action ... but his girlfriend, Vanessa Trump, was there in support, too!!

The night was pretty nuts -- Tom Kim nailed a hole-in-one late in the three-on-three league contest to help Tiger's Jupiter Links Golf Club edge the Bay Golf Club and secure a playoff spot ... which resulted in an epic celebration.

TOM KIM MAKES A HOLE-IN-ONE AND JUPITER'S NOT OUT OF IT YET!!! pic.twitter.com/kYJ7GUr4I5 @TGL

Tiger's team must've gotten some good luck from his girlfriend and her golf star daughter, Kai ... who were clearly thrilled with the product.

The Kelce bros couldn't contain their excitement either ... as they were hooting and hollering from their seats.

Travis and Kai chopped it up at one point ... and things seemed friendly, so we take it they aren't beefing too much over the drama surrounding their logos.

For those who don't know, Kelce's fans ripped Kai's "KT" symbol she debuted late last year ... claiming it looked too much like his Tru Kolors branding. Sure looks like he's not bothered.

Play video content X/@TylerBoronski

As for Tiger and Vanessa, they appear to be going strong -- we reported back in March 2025 they were an item, a romance that got President Trump's approval.

Hmmm….it looks like Kai Trump ripped off Travis Kelce’s Tru Kolors logo. 🧐 pic.twitter.com/R2eH8d7qli @CaptAmericaWife

Tiger recently reconnected with his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren, at an awards ceremony for their kid, Charlie ... who recently committed to Florida State.