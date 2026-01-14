Olivia Dunne, Paul Skenes Hang With Tiger Woods at TGL Event

Tigers are known to be solitary creatures, but that wasn't the case at a TGL event on Tuesday -- when former LSU Tigers stars Livvy Dunne and Paul Skenes met up with golf legend Tiger Woods!!

Dunne shared the meetup on her Instagram ... sharing the photo along with a handshake emoji.

While we don't know what the trio talked about ... it's hard to imagine they didn't pick the G.O.A.T.’s brain on how to improve their golf game -- as Dunne and Skenes have been seen hitting the links together in the past.

The power couple was also in the area to check out some TGL action as the New York Golf Club took on the Woods-backed Jupiter Links. In the end, New York took home an 8-3 victory over the Links.

Dunne was also able to get some swings in on the golf simulator ... showing off a 165-yard drive right down the heart of the fairway.

The duo is enjoying their R&R while it lasts ... as the 2025 NL CY Young Award winner will soon have to report to spring training for the Pirates -- which is only 29 days away.