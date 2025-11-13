Paul Skenes Cracks Smile After Winning 2025 NL Cy Young Award

Paul Skenes isn't always stone-faced when he gets awards -- he cracked a smile after winning the 2025 NL Cy Young!!

MLB announced Wednesday night the Pittsburgh Pirates flamethrower earned the top pitching honors this season ... and the cameras caught his reaction as he sat with his girlfriend, Livvy Dunne, and friends and family.

Paul Skenes winning Rookie of the Year: 😐

Paul Skenes winning Cy Young: 🙂 https://t.co/Vw8ANXAoEs pic.twitter.com/hAymCO5Qxs — MLB (@MLB) November 13, 2025 @MLB

There really wasn't much suspense about whether Skenes would take home the hardware ... but folks were curious to find out whether the 23-year-old would show any sort of emotion, or keep a blank look like last year.

In case you forgot, the first overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft went viral for his reaction after winning the NL Rookie of the Year. While Dunne was over the moon for her man ... Skenes didn't give the cameras much.

This time, Skenes couldn't help but smile, even doing a double fist pump!!

It seemed like a pretty sweet setup for the second-year pitcher. They had a black-and-yellow cake with the Cy Young award design, along with some custom cookies featuring Skenes' name and jersey number.

Most importantly ... Paul had his hot dog machine going -- even showing off one of his tube steaks for his Instagram followers.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.