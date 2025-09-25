Livvy Dunne Nervously Sweats Out Paul Skenes' Final Start Of Season

Livvy Dunne couldn't hide her nerves during Paul Skenes' final start of the 2025 season ... as cameras caught her sweating out nearly every one of her boyfriend's pitches!!

The former LSU gymnast hit Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Wednesday to watch Skenes hurl one final time in '25 ... and with every fastball the Pirates flamethrower tossed to Reds batters, Dunne was seen on the game's broadcast getting more and more anxious.

By the fifth inning, her grey shirt noticeably had some pit stains on it ... but it didn't take long for her man to ease her tension.

The 23-year-old twirled a gem, going six innings while allowing no runs. He surrendered just four hits, walked none, struck out seven -- and lowered his season ERA to a minuscule 1.97.

Livvy Dunne can sell that shirt for 2M’s pic.twitter.com/FCL0eo8Fmf — Bengals CURSED (@CincySportsMark) September 25, 2025 @CincySportsMark

He's now the runaway favorite for the National League Cy Young award.

Dunne was able to joke about her anxiety after Pittsburgh ended up getting the 4-3 win ... writing on her Instagram page, "can't blame a gal for being nervous."

She added that Paul had the "best szn I did ever see."

Dunne's fans, of course, loved every minute of her appearance at the big game -- with one of the stills of her from the evening garnering over 3.4 MILLION views.