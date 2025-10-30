Livvy Dunne Lands Deodorant Deal One Month After Viral Sweat Moment

Play video content Instagram/@livvydunne / Courtesy of MLB

Livvy Dunne has turned one of her more embarrassing life moments into a boon for her wallet ... 'cause just a few weeks after she went viral for sweating -- she landed a deodorant deal!

Paul Skenes' girlfriend revealed on Thursday she's now sponsored by Secret ... after she was captured on Great American Ball Park cameras back on Sept. 24 with a pair of gnarly pit stains.

Dunne -- who soiled her top while nervously watching her Pirates star boyfriend pitch against the Cincinnati Reds -- made reference to the scene while announcing her new partnership ... saying she "found out the hard way" she has "stress sweat."

But Dunne told her 5.3 million Instagram followers the whole matter would have been alleviated had she just used her new pit stick.

In fact, she said she was so confident about it, she now "can cheer and get excited without worrying about the replay."

"Secret clinical works," she said. "I'm obsessed and would 10 out of 10 recommend to my past self."