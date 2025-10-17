Livvy Dunne Drinks Wine With Shirtless Paul Skenes On Sicily Vacation

Play video content Instagram/@livvydunne

Paul Skenes ain't pitching for a World Series title this year, but he's doing the next best thing ... enjoying a drink with Livvy Dunne on a boat in Europe!!

The Pittsburgh Pirates flamethrower was seen in a video on his girlfriend's Instagram page on Friday afternoon, making the most of his MLB offseason.

Wearing nothing but a pair of green swimming trunks, Skenes looked like he was sipping on some red wine ... all while he and Dunne cruised on open water in Sicily.

Dunne, too, seemed to be loving all of Skenes' newfound free time -- as she appeared to be drinking some white wine in a chic black bathing suit.

In a pic she later posted on her IG Story, the hot young couple could be seen with a buffet of snacks while they took in the European sunshine.

Dunne and Skenes have been there for most of this week -- and given she's retired from gymnastics and he's done throwing until 2026 ... there's no telling when they might return.