Paul Skenes Lavishes Livvy Dunne With Flowers, Balloons & Cake For 23rd Birthday

Play video content

Paul Skenes appears to be on track to win the Cy Young AND Boyfriend of the Year honors this season ... as Livvy Dunne just revealed her MLB star BF showered her in gifts for her birthday.

The former LSU gymnast showed on her Instagram page on Wednesday that the Pittsburgh Pirates ace went all out for her 23rd ... throwing her a bash that featured balloons, cake and flowers.

There was also a sign on the wall that read "It is your birthday" -- an apparent reference to "The Office" -- and Livvy showed that some of the balloons even had real cotton candy buried inside of them.

Dunne was seriously impressed with her man's effort -- as she said in a video showing off the gifts, "Good work."

Paul, of course, has plenty of time to spoil his partner this week ... as the Pirates' season is over. He also has a bunch of incentives to make her feel special -- considering she traveled across the nation this year to support him on his pitching nights.

Skenes also penned a happy birthday message to Livvy on his own IG page, sharing some adorable pictures of her recently alongside an HBD note.