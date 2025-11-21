Livvy Dunne Lounges In Bikini During Vacation With Paul Skenes

Livvy Dunne and Paul Skenes are celebrating their love with a getaway in Hawaii ... and while the Cy Young winner elected not to pop top, the former gymnast made sure to get every bit of sun she could during some time by the pool.

The lovebirds have been hanging out in Kauai this week ... just a few days after the Pittsburgh Pirates flamethrower added his hardware for being the best pitcher in the National League to his trophy case.

Dunne rocked a straw hat and green two-piece swimsuit for their time by the tank ... and Skenes chose to go with a more covered-up look -- a cutoff hoodie, sweats, and a bandana.

It seems as if they had to battle some weather ... as the forecast called for some showers.

Their cozy looks were eventually replaced by some more dressy 'fits ... as they hopped in a golf cart to check off the next activity on their itinerary -- perhaps a cute dinner??

Dunne sported a black dress and animal print purse ... and Skenes had a white polo and brown pants.

They appeared to be in great spirits -- Dunne had a big smile on her face and Skenes gave a thumbs up as he drove the vehicle through the rain.