Donald Trump Reacts to Tiger Woods Crash News Prior To DUI Arrest

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Donald Trump spoke out following Tiger Woods’ rollover crash before it was announced the golf star was busted for DUI … and he’s clearly got concerns.

The POTUS was asked about Woods following Friday's frightening incident in Jupiter, FL … and while he didn’t dive into specifics as he remarked from a tarmac next to Air Force 1, his tone said plenty.

“I feel so bad. He's got some difficulty -- there was an accident, and that's all I know,” Trump said. “A very close friend of mine, he's an amazing person, an amazing man. But some difficulty. I don't want to talk about it.”

It’s a pretty telling response ... Trump makes it clear he’s standing by Woods, but he was not about to air out his "difficulty" publicly.

Woods is dating Vanessa Trump, the ex-wife of his son, Donald Trump Jr.

As we’ve reported, Woods was involved in a rollover crash with a pickup truck around 2 PM ET that left his Range Rover flipped, sparking concern across the sports world.

Trump spoke shortly before the Sheriff held a news conference ... when it was announced Woods was placed under arrest and taken to the station, where he refused a urine test. He was booked on DUI and refusal to submit to the urinalysis.

Trump and Woods have a long history -- the two have played golf together for years and have publicly praised each other -- so it’s no surprise Trump is backing his friend as the situation unfolds.