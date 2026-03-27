Donald Trump Reacts to Tiger Woods Crash News Prior To DUI Arrest
Donald Trump Addresses Tiger Woods Crash ... Hints at 'Difficulty'
Donald Trump spoke out following Tiger Woods’ rollover crash before it was announced the golf star was busted for DUI … and he’s clearly got concerns.
The POTUS was asked about Woods following Friday's frightening incident in Jupiter, FL … and while he didn’t dive into specifics as he remarked from a tarmac next to Air Force 1, his tone said plenty.
“I feel so bad. He's got some difficulty -- there was an accident, and that's all I know,” Trump said. “A very close friend of mine, he's an amazing person, an amazing man. But some difficulty. I don't want to talk about it.”
It’s a pretty telling response ... Trump makes it clear he’s standing by Woods, but he was not about to air out his "difficulty" publicly.
Woods is dating Vanessa Trump, the ex-wife of his son, Donald Trump Jr.
As we’ve reported, Woods was involved in a rollover crash with a pickup truck around 2 PM ET that left his Range Rover flipped, sparking concern across the sports world.
Trump spoke shortly before the Sheriff held a news conference ... when it was announced Woods was placed under arrest and taken to the station, where he refused a urine test. He was booked on DUI and refusal to submit to the urinalysis.
Trump and Woods have a long history -- the two have played golf together for years and have publicly praised each other -- so it’s no surprise Trump is backing his friend as the situation unfolds.
Bottom line … Trump’s worried about Tiger.