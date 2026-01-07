Kai Trump Tells Logan Paul Dating Is Awkward With 24/7 Secret Service Protection

Tough to Find Mr. Right With Secret Service on My Tail!!!

Kai Trump says four's a crowd ... telling Logan Paul dating is tough with two Secret Service agents constantly following her.

The eldest granddaughter of President Donald Trump opened up about her love life on an episode of Paul's podcast "Impaulsive" ... telling LP it's weird to go to dinner with a guy when her personal security's sitting just a couple tables away, tracking her every move.

Kai says the first year of her grandfather's second term's been an adjustment period ... admitting it's been hard to go from simply living her life to having to clue in her security detail about every little move she makes before she makes it.

Of course, Kai went through a similar experience during DJT's first term ... but, she was much younger -- with the prez leaving office in 2021 months before she turned 14.

She's presumably got a lot more freedom now as an 18-year-old who's set to play golf at the University of Miami later this year ... hence feeling the security constraints more acutely.

Despite the challenges, Kai says she's slowly learning she has to ignore her Secret Service shadows ... telling Paul she just has to let them do her job while she just focuses on herself.

Kai's the eldest daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and his ex-wife Vanessa Trump. She made her foray into the pro golf world last year ... even receiving tips from the G.O.A.T., Tiger Woods himself.