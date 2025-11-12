Kai Trump Got Golf Advice From Her Grandfather Donald and Tiger Woods

Kai Trump might be feeling the nerves ahead of her first LPGA tournament ... but she's got some major supporters backing her up ahead of her big tee-off.

The social media star -- who's going to compete at The Annika at Pelican Golf Club near Tampa, Florida this week -- told reporters she'd received advice about handling pressure from golf legend Tiger Woods ... and her grandfather Donald, who's a diehard golfer.

Kai said Tiger -- who as you may recall has won several major championships -- advised her to "go with the flow" and try to have fun during The Annika ... hey, if it's coming from one of the GOATs, it's gotta be solid advice.

She also said her grandfather told her to try to keep the nerves away and maintain her composure on the green during the pro-am tournament.

Kai said she'd teed off with the president on multiple occasions ... but she was cagey when she was asked if she'd ever beaten him on the green.

Kai's going to have some stiff competition at The Annika, as pro golfer Nelly Korda and Indiana Fever basketball star Caitlin Clark are also set to tee off at the event.