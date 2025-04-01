Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Tiger Woods Says He's Competing In Masters, Silly April Fools' Joke

Tiger Woods I'm Back For Masters!!! ... Check Your Calendar

Published
tiger woods main getty
Getty

Just weeks after rupturing his Achilles, Tiger Woods made the shocking announcement he's recovered in time to compete in next week's Masters ... thanks to some revolutionary rehabilitation and a certain holiday that falls on Tuesday.

"I can't believe I am saying this, but a few weeks after rupturing my left Achilles, the sleeping in a hyperbaric chamber plus the explosive lifts my doctors and trainers have me ready to play the Masters next week!" Big Cat said on X.

"Can't wait! See y'all on the course."

It would be quite the turnaround considering it takes months to fix a busted tendon ... so Tiger's trip to Augusta National is yet another career-defining moment for the golf superstar.

Aww shoot ... never mind.

"P.S. April Fools my Achilles is still a mess :)"

Tiger Woods Confirms Vanessa Trump Romance, Posts Photo of PDA

Woods' tomfoolery is a good sign as he nurses himself back to 100% though ... as he certainly hasn't lost his sense of humor despite the setback.

His personal life is doing just fine off the course ... as he recently confirmed his relationship with Vanessa Trump, which Presiden tDonald Trump gave his approval of with reporters on Monday.

033125_donald_trump_tiger_vanessa_kal_v2
WELCOME TO THE FAMILY

And that's no joke.

