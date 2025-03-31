President Trump Approves Tiger Woods, Vanessa Trump Relationship

Play video content

"I'm President Donald J. Trump ... and I approve this hookup" is essentially what No. 47 said of Tiger Woods' new relationship with Vanessa Trump -- telling reporters he's giving the coupling a yuuuuge thumbs up.

POTUS was asked about El Tigre's romance on Monday ... and he couldn't say enough good things about the golf superstar.

"Well, I love Tiger and I love Vanessa," Trump stated before giving his take on what he thinks torpedoed his son Don Jr.'s marriage to Woods' new lady after 13 years.

"They had a great relationship. I happen to think their relationship with my son ... I happen to think their relationship was hurt very badly by the witch hunt that went on. Russia, Russia, Russia and all the crap that they put Don through, who knew nothing about it."

"But Vanessa and Don had a very good relationship. They have incredible children, five incredible children, all good athletes, all great students. They broke up quite a while ago, which to me was very sad."

Trump has spoken a lot about the claims Russia interfered with the 2016 presidential election and he was in bed with the country .... but it's unclear why he thinks that could've spelled trouble for Don Jr.'s relationship.

Trump then got back to his thoughts on Tiger ... saying the athlete hit him up a few weeks ago to tell him about dating Vanessa, to which he replied it "was good."

"I'm very happy for both, let them both be happy. They're both great.