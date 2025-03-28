Tiger Woods' Ex-GF Rachel Uchitel Engaged to Businessman Dan Donovan

Rachel Uchitel, Tiger Woods' ex-girlfriend, is officially off the market -- she’s now engaged to businessman Dan Donovan after a whirlwind 8-month romance!

Uchitel tells TMZ she feels lucky to be loved by such an amazing man ... and her happiness is clear from her IG post Friday, where she shares pics of her romantic oceanfront proposal -- complete with a kiss!

Rachel also shows off the massive 10.25-carat square-cut ring. We're told the proposal took place at Santa Barbara’s Rosewood Miramar Beach hotel at sunset on the balcony.

Sources close to the couple tell us that while they met in person 8 months ago, they actually first crossed paths online, matching on the dating app Bumble 3 years earlier.

Dan clearly checks all the boxes for Rachel’s love of the finer things in life -- he’s the founder of multiple companies ... including Stratoscope, a security consulting business.

Rachel’s clearly found her happily-ever-after now, but we all know her intro to the limelight was anything but smooth -- she’s infamous for her 2009 affair with Tiger Woods while he was still married to Elin Nordegren.