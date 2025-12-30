Tiger Woods' Former Mistress Rachel Uchitel Stuns at Her Wedding Rehearsal

Rachel Uchitel used to make headlines during her affair with Tiger Woods … but now she's catching eyeballs as she gets ready to walk down the aisle with her fiancé Dan Donovan ... and we have pics of the couple on the way to their wedding rehearsal dinner.

Rachel stunned in a bedazzled white lace mini-dress with a pink oversized bow, while Dan wore black slacks, a blue blazer, dark velvet shoes and a pink handkerchief. The two walked hand-in-hand Monday on the way to the dinner in Miami, Florida.

The "Miss Understood with Rachel Uchitel" podcast host first crossed paths with her businessman beau through the dating app Bumble. While they matched years ago, they didn't meet in person until 2024.

And 8 months after their first in-person meeting, they were engaged.

Their March engagement announcement came just after Tiger Woods confirmed his new relationship with Vanessa Trump. Vanessa is Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife and Donald Trump's former daughter-in-law.