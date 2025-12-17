Young Thug Proposes to Mariah the Scientist During Atlanta Concert

Congrats are in order for Mariah the Scientist and Young Thug -- they're engaged!

The "Go Crazy" rapper popped the question to his longtime girlfriend on stage at his "Hometown Hero: Young Thug & Friends" benefit concert in Atlanta last night -- and it's all on video! Check out the adorable moment ... he's on one knee as he pulls out a massive diamond ring with a huge grin across his face. The words “Will You Marry Me” are also displayed on the giant screen on stage.

It was a no-brainer for Mariah, who let him slide the sparkler onto her wedding finger. She's clearly thrilled, saying into the mic ... "Guess I'm getting married!" as fans go ballistic in the venue. The moment is sealed off with a kiss.

It's no secret Mariah had her heart set on walking down the aisle with Young Thug. She said during an interview just a few days ago with Power 105.1 she's ready to "settle down" and eventually, have a child.