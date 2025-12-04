Miley Cyrus Packs on PDA With Fiancé Maxx Morando, Flashes Engagement Ring

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando look like they can't wait to walk down the aisle, because they can't keep their hands off each other ... packing on some PDA and flashing her engagement ring.

Check out these new photos of the newly engaged couple ... Miley and Maxx are kissing and embracing on the streets of Los Angeles before he hits the road with his rock band, Liily.

Miley and Maxx got in some final affection Tuesday night after his show at The Fonda Theatre ... when the hugs and smooches ceased, Maxx piled into his tour van with his bandmates as they set off up the California coast for a final batch of shows on their tour.

Maxx and Liily are playing 8 gigs in the next 10 days in California, Oregon, and Washington. Miley watched Maxx's Tuesday show in L.A., but the PDA here makes it look like she won't be joining him on the road.

