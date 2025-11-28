Lexy Panterra Gets Engaged to Secret Boyfriend

Major congrats to Lexy Panterra -- the influencer is officially engaged, and TMZ’s got the moment on video!

Lexy tells TMZ she got engaged last month to her boyfriend -- who wants to stay anonymous for now -- after dating a little over a year, but they kept the whole thing super under wraps ... only close friends and fam knew they were together.

Play video content

Lexy was trying on wedding dresses in Sacramento with her family when her fiancé surprised her by showing up and getting down on one knee. As to why she was trying on wedding dresses before he had even popped the question ... she says they had already talked and planned on getting married before the proposal.

She tells us they first met during NYC Fashion Week -- she was performing her single at a show, and he ran into her in a stairwell afterward, telling her he was a huge fan. He was only there 'cause one of his friends was modeling ... and the rest is history.

As for her mystery fiancé -- Lexy says he’s a super low-key guy. He used to work construction, and now he’s helping build a new business they’re launching together -- still under wraps -- plus he’s hands-on with her music and content.

The two even lived in an RV for 8 months, traveling across the U.S. before settling down -- they have officially moved into a new place together in Miami.