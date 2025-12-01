Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Joe Manganiello & Caitlin O’Connor Move to Pittsburgh, Babies on the Brain

By TMZ Staff
Joe Manganiello and fiancée Caitlin O’Connor are leveling up after their engagement -- ditching L.A. and settling into a slower life ... all because they’ve got babies on the brain.

Sources close to the couple tell TMZ Joe and Caitlin packed up for their native Pittsburgh ... officially swapping Hollywood for a place in Joe's hometown of Mt. Lebanon.

We’re told the move came after they realized they wanted to be closer to family -- and figured Pittsburgh would be the perfect place to raise kids ... when that time rolls around.

Despite the pair making Pittsburgh a solid home base, they still plan to bounce to NYC and L.A. for work commitments.

We’re also told they’re hyped to hit Steelers games every week … which, aside from the whole family-planning thing, was a major selling point.

Sounds like the Manganiello crew is gearing up for a cozy new chapter!

