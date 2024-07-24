Sofia Vergara Shares Vacation Pic With New Boyfriend After Joe Slams Baby Narrative

Sofia Vergara is living her best life -- dropping a pic of her new boyfriend, Justin Saliman, while they soak up the Italian sun ... this on the heels of her ex-hubby torching her.

The Colombian actress posted a photo dump Tuesday, which features her surgeon boo -- whom she's been dating for a minute -- making a cameo as he chills on a sunbed outdoors ... clearly operating on some good vibes as he flashed a smile for the camera.

Sofia also threw in a shot of herself radiating in a bright yellow dress ... with the caption "❤️." The message is clear ... she's in a new relationship and happier than ever.

Things are obviously going swimmingly well with her new man since they were first linked back in October after they were spotted on a Beverly Hills dinner date -- and after Joe Manganiello slammed the notion he broke things off with Sofia over wanting a baby, it's telling too.

As we've reported ... Joe filed to divorce Sofia last July, ending their 8-year marriage officially. By February, the ink was dry on their divorce papers -- and they'd both moved on to new partners.

Sofia didn't respond to Joe's interview last week -- in which he clarified that their divorce was NOT about him wanting kids and Sofia feeling the opposite ... something she's leaned into herself post-split.

While she didn't say anything with her words ... this post seems to telegraph how she feels -- unbothered and happy as hell with Justin.