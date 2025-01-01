Joe Manganiello's GF Orders Cakes From Sofía Vergara's Favorite Bakery

At Least When It Comes to Cake!!!

Joe Manganiello's birthday cakes tasted awfully familiar this year ... his girlfriend, Caitlin O'Connor, bought his sweet treats from a bakery often frequented by his ex-wife, Sofía Vergara.

Bakery sources tell TMZ ... Caitlin ordered 2 birthday cakes for Joe’s birthday from Cake and Art bakery in West Hollywood, Calif. ahead of his 48th name day ... which certainly raised eyebrows given Sofía's history with the hot spot.

We're told the cakes -- which came out to a whopping $400 total -- each had their own design and flavor. The first dessert was an edible 3D Steelers helmet made from chocolate cake with mocha filling.

The second cake, made up of funfetti vanilla with lemon filling, was shaped like a jersey and had the name "Manganiello" etched on the back.

For those who may not know, Joe is famously from Pittsburgh ... so, the Steelers theme fit perfectly for the "True Blood" alum's big day. Joe was obviously a fan of the goodies, as they were later featured on Instagram.

Caitlin's sweet gesture appeared to be a page directly from Sofía's playbook, however ... as it's no secret the "Modern Family" star is a frequent proprietor of the bakery.

Sources tell us Caitlin definitely saw a photo of Joe’s ex with her son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, at the bakery ... it is famously front and center in the shop. There's no way to miss it!!!

However, we're told the staff didn’t make the situation awkward at all, choosing not to call out the layered situation.

Sources say Caitlin handled the whole thing well, too ... not only was she polite to staff, but she had a huge smile on her face when picking up the custom order. Clearly, she was just happy to make her man happy on his birthday ... as they say, the way to a man's heart is through his stomach!!!

Joe and Caitlin went public with their relationship in December 2023 ... months after the actor and his ex-wife announced their separation and plans to divorce.

Since then, Joe and Caitlin have been inseparable ... they even recently went on vacation together with JM's dog to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.