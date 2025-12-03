Billy Ray Cyrus Shares Post Gushing Over Daughter Miley Cyrus' Engagement

Miley Cyrus is engaged -- and daddy dearest is thrilled, wasting no time blasting out a gushy shout-out to her and new fiancé Maxx Morando to celebrate the happy news!

In an IG carousel Wednesday, Billy kicked things off with a shot of himself, Miley, and Dolly Parton -- giving the country icon full credit as the "greatest godmother" and basically saying that’s why Miley turned out so special.

Since this was all about the engagement, Billy followed up with two sweet shots of Miley and Maxx -- writing, "So happy you and MaxxAgazillion found each other!!!! Congratulations! Happy to see you both so happy!!!"

As you know, the Cyrus clan has had its fair share of drama over the years -- but this engagement news sure confirms the whole crew is one big happy, united front.