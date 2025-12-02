Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Miley Cyrus Sparks Maxx Morando Engagement Rumors with Ring on Left Finger

Miley Cyrus can buy herself flowers, but she might not have to ... 'cause she has fans convinced she's engaged to Maxx Morando.

The "Wrecking Ball" hitmaker had fans chatting after arriving at the "Avatar: Fire and Ash" world premiere in Los Angeles on Monday with a diamond ring on that finger.

The sparkler -- set in a thick gold band -- couldn't be missed as she rested her left hand on the musician's chest as they posed on the red carpet.

Fans are also sharing a photo they believe Maxx's father shared online, offering his congratulations to the longtime couple ... and the ring can be seen there as well.

TMZ has reached out to reps on both sides ... so far, no word back.

Miley and Maxx were first linked when they attended the Gucci Love Parade together in November 2021 and went public with their romance in April 2022.

The pair have kept their relationship relatively under wraps, though she opened up about why they work so well in a November 2024 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, noting ... "He’s very similar to me. We just don’t take life too seriously."

She also said she's "inspired" by him -- and to no surprise, they collaborated on her 2025 visual album "Something Beautiful."

If the pair is engaged, Miley wouldn't be the only Cyrus enjoying the milestone. Her younger sister, Noah, got engaged to fashion designer Pinkus in 2023.

