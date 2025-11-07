Bad Bunny Makes Grammy History, Ariana Grande & Miley Cyrus Snubbed

The nominees for the 2026 Grammy Awards are officially in ... and it's nothing short of a powerhouse lineup, featuring artists like Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Kendrick Lamar -- and Bad Bunny leading the charge!

The Recording Academy revealed the nominations Friday morning ... with a group of past Grammy-winners helping make the big announcement -- including Lizzo, Sam Smith, Brandi Carlile, Doechii, KAROL G and more.

In the major categories ... Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Tyler, the Creator, Lady Gaga, and Leon Thomas are just a few of the stars who scored nominations for Album of the Year -- while Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter, Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Doechii, and Bruno Mars got the nod for Record of the Year.

Song of the Year noms include ... Bad Bunny for "DtMF," Gaga for "Abracadabra," "Luther" for Kendrick, and a ton more. Bad Bunny's the first Spanish-speaking artist in history to pick up nominations in the three big categories.

There are a couple stars who probably weren't so happy when the news came out ... both Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande weren't nominated in the Best Music Film category -- even though they both released albums in visual form by dropping "Something Beautiful" and "Brighter Days Ahead," respectively.

Despite not receiving their flowers for those massive undertakings, the two weren't shut out of the Grammys like The Weeknd was ... Ariana was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Defying Gravity" alongside co-star Cynthia Erivo and Miley's up for "Best Pop Vocal Album" for "Something Beautiful."

When it comes to the best new faces in music ... Olivia Dean, Katseye, The Marias, Addison Rae, Sombr, Leon Thomas, Alex Warren, and Lola Young earned recognition for Best New Artist. Two new categories have also been introduced ... Best Album Cover and Best Traditional Country Album.

For any Swifties freaking out about "The Life of a Showgirl" not landing a nomination ... don't panic. The album didn't fall within the eligibility window for the 2026 awards, and she's still in play for the 2027 Grammys.