Beyoncé Pays Tribute to D’Angelo, 'We Will Never Forget You'

Beyoncé is mourning D’Angelo ... taking to her website to honor the Grammy-winning R&B neo-soul icon after his death from pancreatic cancer.

Hop on Beyoncé's site and it zips through her "Cowboy Carter" tour shots ... before landing on a photo of D’Angelo paired with a heartfelt tribute.

Beyoncé praised his music, voice, piano chops, and artistry -- calling him the pioneer of neo-soul who transformed rhythm and blues forever ... adding that no one in the biz will ever forget him.

It’s clear D’Angelo left a massive mark on Beyoncé ... and plenty of other stars too, with Jamie Foxx, 9th Wonder, Bryan-Michael Cox, Flavor Flav, and more all paying tribute to the late legend.

The "Brown Sugar" singer died Tuesday morning in NYC. While he kept his cancer battle private, we were told he’d been in treatment for months.

D’Angelo was just 51.