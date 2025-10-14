Celebrities Mourn, Memorialize D'Angelo After His Sudden Death

D'Angelo's sudden death from pancreatic cancer has completely shattered the hip hop and R&B world ... several of his collaborators and admiring peers are mourning the loss and memorializing his legacy.

DJ Premier, who produced several classic records for D'Angelo -- including their well-placed "Devil's Pie" track -- sent out a loving tribute remembering the "many" good times they had together. The Alchemist and Tyler, The Creator also sent out RIP tweets.

Jill Scott, who was equally instrumental in cementing neo-soul into the music biz, sent out a sweeping tribute to D'Angelo, admitting she never met him ... but she still loved him with all her heart.

Jamie Foxx penned a moving tribute to D'Angelo's magnum opus, "Untitled (How Does It Feel)" ... recalling the moment it propelled the sultry singer into permanent sex-symbol status.

Veteran musicians such as 9th Wonder, Bryan-Michael Cox, Flavor Flav and Jeymes Samuel also paid their respects to his dynamic artistry.

The pioneering R&B neo-soul singer and seduction artist hadn't released an album since 2014. Still, his longtime friend and collaborator Raphael Saadiq recently hinted he was back in the studio.