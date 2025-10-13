Ozzy Osbourne's Family Visits Pumpkin Patch With Mural Tribute to Late Rocker

Ozzy Gets His Own Patch!!!

Ozzy Osbourne’s crew got full-on autumnal vibes ... carving out some time to hit a mural of the late rocker ... made entirely outta pumpkins!

The rocker’s wife Sharon and kids Jack and Kelly popped by Sunnyfields Farm in Hampshire, UK, on Saturday -- where over 10,000 pumpkins and squashes came together to make Ozzy’s face.

The Osbournes got the VIP pumpkin treatment ... Sharon and Jack even rode a cherry picker to peep the mural from above, a 16-person, four-and-a-half-hour pumpkin masterpiece.

This Ozzy pumpkin mural wasn’t a random pick ... Sunnyfields owner Tom Nelson said the public voted on the theme, and 70% of fans said "Hell yeah" to Ozzy.