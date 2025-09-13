Sharon Osbourne Breaks Silence on Husband Ozzy's Death

Sharon Osbourne is speaking out in an unexpected way following the death of her husband, Ozzy Osbourne ... penning a note to fans while showcasing her recent trip to the local falconry!

Check out Sharon's touching post -- she tells fans she's "having trouble finding the words to express how grateful" she is for their support over the last several weeks, adding ... "Your comments, posts, and tributes have brought me more comfort than you know. None of it has gone unnoticed, in fact, it’s carried me through many nights."

Play video content Instagram/@sharonosbourne

She then shifts focus to the stunning video of her and Kelly Osbourne mingling with several owls at the Cornwall Falconry in England.

Sharon's in awe of the birds, gushing ... "The connection you make with these powerful birds is built entirely on trust and confidence. They’ll choose to perch on you only if they sense you are safe and unafraid of them. It’s a bond I know all too well, and the experience was nothing short of magical."

The video served as the TV personality's first post since Ozzy suddenly died of cardiac arrest at his sprawling family estate in Buckinghamshire, England on July 22.

Sharon previously confirmed the Black Sabbath rocker's death in a joint family post that also asked for privacy during the heartbreaking time.

She was then seen getting emotional at Ozzy's funeral procession in the city of Birmingham on July 30.

Play video content Getty/TMZ.com

Both Kelly and Jack Osbourne have spoken out already.

The former "Fashion Police" host called her father's passing the "hardest moment" of her life and similarly to Sharon, thanked supporters for their condolences.