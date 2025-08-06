Jack Osbourne Breaks Silence on Ozzy Osbourne’s Death

A heartbroken Jack Osbourne has broken his silence about Ozzy Osbourne’s death ... sharing a heartfelt note alongside a compilation of memories with his dad on Instagram.

Check out the touching tribute -- Jack added videos and stills from throughout his life with his rockstar dad ... including an adorable video of him as a child saying how "cool" it is to be the son of the "Prince of Darkness."

The paranormal investigator and television personality kept his message as succinct as possible, reasoning Ozzy absolutely hated "long rambling speeches."

He candidly noted his heart is "full of so much sadness and sorrow, but also so much love and gratitude," adding ... "I got 14,501 days with that man and I know that is such a blessing."

Jack finished off his tribute with a quote by author Hunter S. Thompson, which he said "best describes" the late Black Sabbath rocker.

The quote reads ... "Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well-preserved body… but rather to skid in broadside in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming, ‘Wow! What a ride!'"

He concluded ... "That was my dad. He lived and he lived his life fully."

As you know, the "Crazy Train" hitmaker suddenly died on July 22 due to a heart attack.

His family and celebrity friends laid him to rest last Thursday near the lake of his Buckinghamshire, England estate after his casket was paraded through his hometown of Birmingham the day prior.

Jack's sister Kelly publicly spoke about his death via an emotional post to her Instagram Story Monday, in which she called his death the "hardest moment" of her entire life.