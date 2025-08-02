Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Kelly Osbourne Shares Glimpse at Unorthodox Ozzy Tribute

Kelly Osbourne Check Out My Dad's NSFW Floral Arrangement!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
kelly osbourne ozzy osbourne main getty
Getty

Kelly Osbourne is sharing a glimpse at the unorthodox tribute to her late father Ozzy Osbourne at his British estate, where the rocker was laid to rest on Thursday.

kelly osbourne ozzy osbourne sub instagram blur 2
Instagram / @kellyosbourne

Check out the pic the "Fashion Police" alum posted to her Instagram Story -- the tribute is done in complete Ozzy style ... consisting of a lakeside purple floral arrangement spelling "Ozzy F***ing Osbourne". The Black Sabbath icon was reportedly buried near the lake at his family home.

ozzy osbourne hearse birmingham sub getty swipe
Getty

The florals closely resembled the ones placed in his hearse, which traveled through the streets of his hometown, Birmingham, England on Wednesday and was accompanied by his mourning family.

070625_kelly_osbourne_kal 7/5/25
ROCK & ROLL & RING

As you know, Ozzy died at age 76 on July 22, just weeks after he gave his final performance with the rock band he founded -- and watched Kelly get engaged to her longtime partner, Slipknot star Sid Wilson.

ozzy--Timeline-Thumbnail
OZZY OSBOURNE: THROUGH THE YEARS
Getty/TMZ.com

Kelly broke her silence 2 days after his death, sharing the lyrics to his song "Changes," which read ... "I feel unhappy I am so sad. I've lost the best friend I ever had."

Ozzy Osbourne Honored with Funeral Procession in Hometown Birmingham
Launch Gallery
Ozzy's Funeral Procession Launch Gallery
Getty

Kelly was joined by mom Sharon Osbourne and siblings Aimee and Jack at Ozzy's funeral procession Wednesday, and by several famous musicians at their private service at the family's Buckinghamshire property Thursday.

Related articles