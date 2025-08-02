Kelly Osbourne Shares Glimpse at Unorthodox Ozzy Tribute

Kelly Osbourne is sharing a glimpse at the unorthodox tribute to her late father Ozzy Osbourne at his British estate, where the rocker was laid to rest on Thursday.

Check out the pic the "Fashion Police" alum posted to her Instagram Story -- the tribute is done in complete Ozzy style ... consisting of a lakeside purple floral arrangement spelling "Ozzy F***ing Osbourne". The Black Sabbath icon was reportedly buried near the lake at his family home.

The florals closely resembled the ones placed in his hearse, which traveled through the streets of his hometown, Birmingham, England on Wednesday and was accompanied by his mourning family.

As you know, Ozzy died at age 76 on July 22, just weeks after he gave his final performance with the rock band he founded -- and watched Kelly get engaged to her longtime partner, Slipknot star Sid Wilson.

Kelly broke her silence 2 days after his death, sharing the lyrics to his song "Changes," which read ... "I feel unhappy I am so sad. I've lost the best friend I ever had."