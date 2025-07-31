Ozzy Osbourne’s Emotional Final Texts to Guitarist Zakk Wylde Revealed

Ozzy Osbourne's go-to guitarist, Zakk Wylde, is pulling back the curtain on the final message he received from the rock legend before his passing.

In a recent interview with Guitar World, Wylde says he got a text from Ozzy shortly after Black Sabbath's final concert in Birmingham, England. The backstage dressing room was packed, so he decided to give Ozzy some space -- assuming he'd see him soon.

The two never ended up seeing each other again ... with Ozzy's last message to Zakk reading, "Zakky, sorry, it was like a madhouse back there. I didn’t see you."

He goes on to say ... "It was just us talking, saying, ‘I love you, buddy.’ That was it.”

Zakk says Ozzy was almost like an older brother to him, as they shared the stage together for years.

As you know, the "Prince of Darkness" died last week at 76, with his wife Sharon and their children by his side.

