Rod Stewart Showcases Bizarre A.I. Ozzy Osbourne Tribute Video at Concert

Rod Stewart turned to artificial intelligence to put together a tribute video to the late Ozzy Osbourne at a recent concert ... but now it's backfiring.

Bruh what, Rod Stewart's tour features an AI video of Ozzy Osbourne taking selfies with XXXTentacion, Kurt Cobain, 2Pac, and many other artists in heaven 😭



We truly are in the end timespic.twitter.com/UbaFnVh2Jt — RileyTaugor 🏴 (@RileyTaugor) August 3, 2025 @RileyTaugor

Ya gotta see the A.I.-generated video that played at Rod's show in Charlotte, N.C. ... it shows Ozzy with a selfie stick smiling with other dead celebrities.

The video features Ozzy with Prince, Michael Jackson, Kurt Cobain, Freddie Mercury, Tina Turner, Tupac Shakur, Bob Marley, XXXTentacion, Aaliyah and George Michael ... just to name a few.

Rod used the video in a concert on July 29 ... exactly one week after Ozzy died.

The video is just now going viral on social media ... and lots of folks are upset. They say it's too soon and very bizarre -- and others wonder if any of the celebs in the video would want to be remembered this way.