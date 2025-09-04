Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Jack Osbourne Emotionally Recalls Learning Ozzy Osbourne Died

Jack Osbourne How I Learned of Ozzy's Sudden Death

By TMZ Staff
Published
090425_jack_osbourne_kal_v2
HE'S NOT STRUGGLING ANYMORE
YouTube/@jackosbourne

Jack Osbourne got emotional revealing how he learned his father Ozzy Osbourne had suddenly passed.

He opened up about the heartbreaking moment in a YouTube video posted on his channel Wednesday ... revealing a person who had worked for his family for 30 years came knocking on the door of his Los Angeles home at 3:45 in the morning to tell him the sad news.

Ozzy And Jack Osbourne Together
Launch Gallery
Ozzy And Jack Osbourne Together Launch Gallery
Getty

Jack -- visibly holding back tears -- said he immediately felt "sad and frustrated and angry" over Ozzy's passing, but felt comforted knowing his father was no longer suffering.

The Black Sabbath legend died of a heart attack on July 22 ... he also suffered from coronary artery disease and Parkinson’s disease.

072225_tmz_live_ozzy_kal
HONORING AN ICON
TMZ.com

Jack said his father "was having a rough go" before he died, noting fans could see that at his farewell show with his heavy metal band on July 5. Despite this, he said no one expected his death "to happen as quickly as it did and when it did."

Ozzy Osbourne's Final Performance At Black Sabbath's Back To The Beginnings Show
Launch Gallery
Ozzy Osbourne's Final Performance Launch Gallery
Getty

At another point in the video, the reality star and paranormal investigator said he's grateful he spent extra time with Ozzy before he passed, thanks to his kids getting hit with the stomach flu.

He said they were supposed to embark on a family trip to Portugal before they got sick, but that was canceled and they stayed in England longer.

Jack and Ozzy Osbourne getty 2
Getty

Jack broke his silence on the "Crazy Train" rocker's death at the beginning of August, saying he was sorrowful over his loss, but thankful he got to call him his father.

Jack's continued to honor him by sporting Black Sabbath merchandise, and even hitting back at haters -- namely Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters, who dragged Ozzy's legacy through the mud in a recent interview.

Only Fans-INLINE-HULU

He clapped back with an epic response, writing ... "My father always thought you were a c*** -- thanks for proving him right."

Related articles