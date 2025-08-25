Becky Lynch's Ozzy Osbourne Remark On 'RAW' Draws Criticism

Becky Lynch just made a whole lot of enemies out in Birmingham, England ... after she cracked a crass Ozzy Osbourne death reference right in the middle of a promo during "Monday Night RAW."

WWE popped into the UK city as its European tour rolls on, and at one point during the org.'s flagship show, Lynch and Nikki Bella got into a heated confrontation while previewing their Intercontinental Championship match this Sunday.

Becky Lynch: The only good thing that came outta here died a month ago. But in fairness to Ozzy Osbourne he had the good sense to move to LA. Because if I lived I Birmingham I’d die too



Naaaah Becky is unhinged #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/EIJcmRWfKY — Public Enemies Podcast (@PublicEnemiesHQ) August 25, 2025 @PublicEnemiesHQ

Birmingham fans weren't happy to hear the title tilt wasn't going down in their own city ... which led to Becky controversially invoking Ozzy's name.

"The only good thing that came outta here died a month ago," she said. "But in fairness to Ozzy Osbourne, he had the good sense to move to L.A. Because if I lived in Birmingham, I'd die too."

A big gasp made its way through bp pulse LIVE, with fans caught off guard by the name drop.

Osbourne passed away last month at the age of 76 ... and plenty of his supporters raced to their keyboards to call out Lynch over the quip.