WWE Superstar Naomi Announces Pregnancy, First Child With Jimmy Uso

Congratulations are in order for WWE Superstars Naomi and Jimmy Uso -- the couple announced they are expecting their first child together!!

The two shared the news with Stephanie McMahon on her "What's Your Story" podcast ... and Naomi further addressed it during "Monday Night Raw."

As you would expect, the crowd was thrilled with the news ... even chanting "Baby Uso" at one point. Unfortunately for Naomi -- real name Trinity Fatu -- it means she will have to relinquish her Women's Championship ... as it would be hard to defend with a bun in the oven.

In the podcast appearance, she dove deeper into how she learned she was pregnant ... saying she found out a week ago while on the road.

Fans began to put on their tin-foil caps around that same time ... as she was supposed to defend her title in Quebec -- but was "not medically cleared to compete."

They talked about how surprising this development was ... as the 37-year-old spoke on fertility issues she had in the past ... including an oophorectomy on her right ovary, and later, a myomectomy.

No due date just yet -- but she did say she is seven weeks along in the process ... meaning she had some company in her recent matches in the ring!!

This is their first child together and Jimmy's third child ... as he has two kids from a previous marriage.

The two started dating in 2010 ... and tied the knot four years later.