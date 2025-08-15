Triple H, Stephanie McMahon Put Bodies On Display During Mykonos Vacation

WWE royalty Triple H and Stephanie McMahon are no jesters when it comes to their fitness ... 'cause they put their bodies on display during their vacation in Greece -- and they look incredible!!

The promotion's current COO and former CEO were spotted getting in some family time on a boat around Mykonos this week ... with the married couple bringing their kids along for the fun!!

Not only did they soak in all the sights, they also absorbed as many rays as their bods could handle before jumping in the water as a group to cool off.

Paul Levesque -- a legendary wrestler on top of running the org. these days -- elected for some loud multi-colored trunks ... and McMahon, who stepped down from her role in WWE in 2023, rocked a red bikini.