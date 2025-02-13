Triple H, Steph McMahon Attends Linda McMahon's Senate Confirmation Hearing

Senate hearings sometimes look like WWE matches ... and Linda McMahon's confirmation hearing on Thursday was no exception, 'cause Stephanie McMahon and Triple H were in the building to support the Secretary of Education hopeful on Capitol Hill!

McMahon was in D.C. to answer questions from U.S. Senators ... as she hopes to soon be confirmed as President Donald Trump's Secretary of Education.

Seated behind Linda was her daughter, Stephanie, and son-in-law, WWE executive and Hall of Famer, Triple H. McMahon's son, Shane McMahon, was also there.

Vince McMahon didn't attend.

The support from her fam was likely appreciated ... as some Democrat Senators asked McMahon difficult questions during the hearing.

Linda McMahon: "Fund education freedom, not government-run systems.



Listen to parents, not politicians."



This is the way, @Linda_McMahon.



Fund students, not systems. pic.twitter.com/OV4yzECpOB — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) February 13, 2025 @DeAngelisCorey

Of course, if ultimately confirmed, it won't be McMahon's first time officially serving POTUS.

McMahon, from 2017 to 2019, previously served as the Administrator of the Small Business Administration.

Linda was also instrumental in Trump's campaign leading up to the November election and his move back to the White House. She donated millions of dollars and served as the co-chair for 47's transition team.