Ozzy Osbourne’s Final Resting Place at UK Mansion Estate Revealed in Pics

New aerial shots just dropped of Ozzy Osbourne’s UK mansion -- revealing where the Prince of Darkness has been laid to rest.

Tucked deep in the rolling countryside hills of Buckinghamshire, Ozzy’s 125-year-old, Grade II-listed mansion sprawls across 350 acres -- plenty of room for his final resting place, which you can spot in these pics.

It’s the ultimate Prince of Darkness palace, his burial site draped in bouquets of deep purple blooms.

It's the same estate where rock royalty rolled in Thursday -- Marilyn Manson, Zakk Wylde and more -- to say their goodbyes last Thursday.

The legend was laid to rest just a day after an emotional, star-studded procession rolled through his hometown of Birmingham.