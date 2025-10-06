Jack Osbourne Bursts Into Tears, Calls Ozzy's Last Concert a 'Living Wake'

Play video content ABC

Jack Osbourne's tearfully remembering a moment he and his late father, Ozzy Osbourne, shared a couple of weeks before his death ... and he says, in hindsight, it couldn't have been more perfect.

Ozzy's youngest child got emotional Monday on 'GMA,' when he opened up about the pain of losing a parent. He also talked about how his mom, Sharon, is handling life without Ozzy ... saying, she's "okay, but she's not okay."

Jack started choking up when he talked about Ozzy being clean, sober and in "such a good mood" at the end of his life ... even though the late rocker once said, "If I were clean and sober, I wouldn't be Ozzy."

During Ozzy's final performance -- the July 5 tribute concert -- Jack reveals he took a moment backstage to run back to the dressing room, and give his dad a big hug and kiss ... crying and telling him to "crush it."

Jack ends the interview describing his dad's last show as kind of a "living wake" ... he got to say goodbye to everyone -- and wanted to be remembered as a guy who loved his job, and family.

As you know, Ozzy died July 22, and his family told us he was "surrounded by love" when he passed.