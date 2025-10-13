Woody Allen Pays Tribute to Muse, Former Lover Diane Keaton

Woody Allen paid tribute to his muse and former romantic partner Diane Keaton following the legendary actress' death Saturday.

Allen wrote ... "Unlike anyone the planet has experienced or is unlikely to ever see again, her face and laugh illuminated any space she entered."

In an essay published by The Free Press ... Allen described how he first met Keaton shortly after she moved to his native New York.

Allen wrote, "Fresh out of Orange County, she flew to Manhattan to act, got a job as a coat check girl, and was hired for a small part in the musical 'Hair,' in which she eventually had the lead."

Their first film collaboration, "Play It Again, Sam" came in 1972. Allen, who wrote the film, recounted how Keaton won him over for the role, saying when she auditioned for him and Broadway producer David Merrick, she, "knocked us both for a loop."

They went on to appear in 8 movies together, including "Sleeper," "Love and Death," "Interiors," "Manhattan," "Radio Days" and "Manhattan Murder Mystery." Although their last movie was in the '90s, the two shared a lifelong friendship.

Allen writes ... "I never read a single review of my work and cared only what Keaton had to say about it. If she liked it, I counted the film as an artistic success."

In 1977, Allen and Keaton reached the pinnacle of success in Hollywood together with their classic film "Annie Hall," which earned 4 Oscars, including Best Actress for Keaton and Best Director for Allen.

The pair became a couple in 1969, but it quickly fizzled out.

Allen lamented their breakup, writing, "only God and Freud might be able to figure out" why they weren't able to make their relationship work.

In 2018, Keaton defended Allen amidst child molestation accusations, writing, "Woody Allen is my friend and I continue to believe him" in a Twitter post.

The accusations were brought by Allen's adopted daughter Dylan Farrow, whom he shared with ex-girlfriend Mia Farrow.

Diane Keaton died October 11, and is survived by her adopted children -- 25-year-old son, Duke, and 29-year-old daughter, Dexter. Her cause of death is unclear. She was 79.

