Sarah Paulson Emotional Outside Diane Keaton's Home After Actress' Death

Sarah Paulson Emotional Leaving Diane Keaton's L.A. Home

By TMZ Staff
Published
sarah paulson diane keaton crying backgrid split 3
Backgrid

Sarah Paulson was visibly emotional as she left Diane Keaton's Los Angeles area home Saturday just hours after news broke that the Oscar-winning star had died.

Photos show the "American Horror Story" actress appearing distraught, at one point embracing someone outside the Brentwood residence before driving away in a black car. Several others were also seen gathering at the property as friends and loved ones paid their respects.

sarah paulson diane keaton 2021 backgrid
Backgrid

Paulson shared a close bond with Keaton over the years. The two were last spotted together during a dinner in West Hollywood in 2021.

During an Interview Magazine chat the same year, Paulson jokingly asked Keaton what made her heart sing, which prompted Keaton to reply, "Of course, Sarah, you make my heart sing."

diane-keaton-audio-2
DISPATCH AUDIO
Broadcastify.com

As TMZ first reported ... the LAFD responded to Keaton's home around 8:08 AM Saturday, where paramedics transported one person -- who sources confirmed to us was Keaton -- to a nearby hospital. Dispatch audio captured responders referring to a "person down" at her address.

Remembering Diane Keaton
Launch Gallery
Remembering Diane Keaton Launch Gallery
Getty

Diane was 79.

