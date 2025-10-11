Singer Fede Dorcaz Dead at 29, Fatally Shot Days Before TV Appearance

Argentine singer and former model Fede Dorcaz was tragically shot and killed just days before he was set to appear on a Mexican dance competition show.

The 29-year-old was reportedly attacked during an attempted robbery Thursday night in Mexico City, shortly after leaving dance rehearsals to drive home.

According to the Mexico City Secretariat of Public Safety, Dorcaz was shot in the neck while trying to exit a road and died instantly at the scene.

Authorities have confirmed CCTV footage from the area is being reviewed to help identify the 4 male suspects, who were seen fleeing the scene on motorcycles -- no reports of any arrests have been made yet.

Fede was set to appear on "Las Estrellas Bailan En Hoy" -- which, in English, means "The Stars Dance Today" -- and the show posted a tribute to the late artist, saying, "Fede leaves a big void in our team. His memory and passion will continue to inspire us forever."