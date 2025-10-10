Bodybuilder, Actor Varinder Singh Ghuman Dead at 42 After Heart Attack

Varinder Singh Ghuman -- a well-known Indian bodybuilder and actor -- suddenly passed away on Thursday at only 42 years old.

Ghuman's nephew confirmed the sad news to reporters, saying his uncle suffered a medical emergency while he was being treated at a hospital for a shoulder injury.

After his sudden death, Ghuman's family raised questions about what happened ... leading the hospital to release a statement on the incident, explaining that Ghuman had a sudden cardiac arrhythmia while under general anaesthesia.

Despite their best efforts to save him, Varinder could not be revived and was declared dead at 5:36 PM.

"Fortis Hospital deeply regrets this unfortunate loss and extends heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and his numerous fans," the hospital statement read.

VSG made a name for himself in the bodybuilding world ... one of, if not the first vegetarian in the sport, as well as the first Indian to secure an IFBB pro card. He went on to win the 2009 Mr. India title and was the runner-up in the Mr. Asia competition.

His dedication to bodybuilding caught the eye of Arnold Schwarzenegger, who later brought him on as an ambassador for his health products.

VSG also got into acting ... taking roles in several films, including "Kabaddi Once Again." His last appearance in a movie was in 2023.

Ghuman's cremation was held at Model Town in Jialandhar on Friday, with many mourners present.