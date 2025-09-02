Ronnie Coleman Returns to Gym For Workout After Near-Death Medical Emergency

Play video content Instagram / @ronniecoleman8

Ronnie Coleman isn't letting a near-death health battle keep him out of the gym -- several days after he was he was hospitalized with sepsis, the bodybuilding icon is back pumping iron!!

The eight-time Mr. Olympia-winner shared his workout video with his 12+ million Instagram followers on Tuesday ... and while he's not lifting the massive amounts that made him a household name, he noted it will be a process.

"Slowly getting back into training since my Sepsis attack," Coleman said in the caption.

"Yeah Buddy, now when I say Lightweight Baby. You can bet your last dollar that it is Lightweight for real. It's all good though because one day soon I’ll be back to my old self lighting my old weights."

Coleman continues to improve and use his platform to bring awareness to sepsis, something he vowed to do after he was released from the hospital.

"Like me, people don't even know what sepsis is until it's too late," Coleman said in July.

"That's why I've decided to support the Sepsis Alliance and I'm asking you to stand with me in a running, strong, movement."

Coleman is one of the greatest bodybuilders of all time. He tied Lee Haney for the most Mr. Olympia titles, won 26 IFBB titles and was inducted into the International Sports Hall of Fame in 2016.

He also earned the Arnold Schwarzenegger Lifetime Achievement Award in 2021.