Ronnie Coleman Condition Improving After Near Fatal Bout W/ Sepsis

Ronnie Coleman's family is providing a sobering, yet hopeful update on the bodybuilding legend's condition, announcing that while he almost died from sepsis, he is now on the road to recovery!

The fam of the 8x Mr. Olympia winner shared a post on Coleman's social media page Friday morning, providing fans a look into RC's life-threatening health battle.

"Ronnie's doctors have managed the source of his bloodstream infection and are now treating it directly -- an encouraging step forward," they said, adding RC also had a "successful, minimally invasive heart procedure," too.

The fam continued ... "With these developments, our focus is beginning to shift from critical care to recovery."

Of course, Coleman was hospitalized earlier this week, but there wasn't much known about his condition.

Now the family has cleared up any confusion ... saying it was a life-threatening infection, and pledging to bring awareness to the condition.

"We're pledging to help shine a brighter light on the condition that nearly took Ronnies life: sepsis."

Sepsis, according to the Mayo Clinic, is a serious condition in which the body responds improperly to an infection. The infection-fighting processes turn on the body, causing the organs to work poorly.

Millions die globally from sepsis each year ... and now Coleman's family wants to help.

As part of the update, they announced the launch of "RONNIE STRONG," where they're selling shirts for $35 ... with a portion of the proceeds going to the Sepsis Alliance.

"Our aim is to turn this difficult chapter into a beacon of hope and information for millions around the world," Coleman's family wrote.

Following the update, fans flooded his comment section with love, wishing him a speedy recovery.