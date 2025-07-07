Bodybuilding Legend Ronnie Coleman Needs Surgery Amid Health Issues

Ronnie Coleman remains in serious but stable condition following his diagnosis of a blood infection, and now the bodybuilding icon's family says the 8x Mr. Olympia winner is now facing another issue that will require surgery.

Coleman's loved ones gave fans a health update on Monday -- a bit of a mixed bag as far as good and bad news -- saying the 61-year-old legend is showing signs of recovery from the blood infection.

However, after a thorough evaluation, doctors found an underlying health matter that needs surgery.

"The procedure is expected to take place in these coming days," the Coleman family said, adding ... "and the medical team is confident in their approach as part of Ronnie's broader care plan."

"We remain hopeful and encouraged by Ronnie's resilience, and we are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support from around the world. Please continue to keep Ronnie in your thoughts and prayers as we await the next stages of his recovery."

Upon hearing the news, many of Coleman's fans shared heartfelt words for the man considered by many to be the greatest bodybuilder of all time.